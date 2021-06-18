The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

MCS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

