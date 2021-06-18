The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,204,382 shares traded.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £944.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.