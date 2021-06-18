The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 43,655.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 208,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,131. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.53. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

