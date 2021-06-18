The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

