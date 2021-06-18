The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VRYYF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The Very Good Food has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

