The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 3,273,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

