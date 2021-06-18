The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.32.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WEN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 3,273,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
