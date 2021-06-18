ThoreCoin Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,450.93 or 0.22780559 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $732.58 million and $9,388.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00178414 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00865116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,133.43 or 1.00097878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

