Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $64,572.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00058387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00719908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042388 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

