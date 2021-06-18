Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 385,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

