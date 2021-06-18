Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of TORXF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

