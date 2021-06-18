Toronto Dominion Bank Has $68,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,002,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.