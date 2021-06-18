Toronto Dominion Bank Has $95,000 Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

