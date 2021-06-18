Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $82,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.