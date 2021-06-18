Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 53,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.73 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

