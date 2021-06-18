Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 537 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

HWC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

