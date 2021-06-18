Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $75,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

