Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$34.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.05.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,386.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

