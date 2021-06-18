TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

