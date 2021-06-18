Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,276% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

LSCC stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.