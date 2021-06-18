Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,436 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,597% compared to the typical volume of 120 call options.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

