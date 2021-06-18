Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quanterix Call Options (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,619. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

