Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,297,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,603,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,733,000.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $931.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.