Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

TRVN stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

