TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $82.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.60 million and the highest is $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million.

Shares of TCBK traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 362,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

