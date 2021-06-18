TRON Price Reaches $0.0688 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $1.09 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001827 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

