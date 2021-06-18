Truist Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $178.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $171.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.11.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.01. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

