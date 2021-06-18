Tudor Pickering Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.