Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Holdings Raised by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up approximately 18.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $80,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 43,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.16. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

