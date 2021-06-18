Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post sales of $597.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.25 million to $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.57. 64,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,848. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.