u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBLXF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

u-blox stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.67.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

