U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of USAU opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

