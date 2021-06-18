U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.79. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $843.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

