UBS Group AG Acquires 35,109 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

