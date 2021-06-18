UBS Group AG Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

GIB stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

