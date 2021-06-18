UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

