UBU Finance (UBU) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $50,016.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.