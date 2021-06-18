UDR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

