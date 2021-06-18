UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 1,514.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,315,000 after buying an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

