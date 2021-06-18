UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 723.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.05% of UniFirst worth $86,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.