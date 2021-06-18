United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

