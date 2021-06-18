United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Announces $1.21 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2107 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

