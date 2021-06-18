Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

UTL stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

