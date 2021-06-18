Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.