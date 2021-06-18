Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.53. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

