Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.96

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $773.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

