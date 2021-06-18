V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74. V.F. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 126.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.