V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 119,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,346. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.