Vai Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Vai has a market cap of $96.36 million and $1.66 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00180235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.06 or 0.99887380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00862155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 107,743,225 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

