Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 88,472 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $137,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $382.04. 25,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

