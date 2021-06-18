Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,511,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,204,528 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.63% of Eldorado Gold worth $188,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

EGO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 17,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

